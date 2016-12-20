Gold hit due to optimism on global economy: Societe General

Most global political and economic uncertainties are out of the way and safe haven gold, which has so far benefited and been a strong performer for the year, is now suffering on back of increased optimism about the global economy, believes Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe General.
Bhar says some improvement in gold
prices is expected.
"We should still have it (gold) as an insurance policy because nobody knows what is around the corner," he added. Below is the transcript of Robin Bhar’s interview to Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18.Q: What is your sense? There has been a lot of volatile move, especially for gold where the first half of this year was so positive. What really has led to a change and do you see further declines?A:
Yes, gold, as you pointed out was a very strong performer for most of the year. It was clearly investors wanting to have gold as a hedge against uncertainty, both politically, economically. Clearly some of the uncertainty has now abated. So we had Brexit in the UK, we have the new president that is going to take office in the US, we have the Italian referendum down.
So, some of the uncertainty has been removed. Of course, the biggest driver has been Fed. We saw the Fed lift rates last Wednesday which was not a surprise. What was a surprise thought was it was much more hawkish on interest rates, pencilling in at least three rate increases in 2017. So, a more aggressive stance by the Fed obviously has taken its toll on the gold markets that have strengthened the dollar. That has seen rates and yields move higher as well.
So, everything that is negative for gold unfortunately has come together and gold has suffered on increased optimism about the global economy, about this infrastructure spending which could lead to more inflation and so on.
So yes, gold trying to bottom out as we speak. We saw a low early this week of around USD 1,120 per ounce. We bounced a bit on bargain hunting as we head towards the end of the year and new year as well.Q: So do you see a break of USD 1,100 ounce because a lot of voices do suggest that USD 1,250 per ounce could pretty much be on the cards
.A:
It is possible. We used to be positive because of all the uncertainty. President elect Trump is yet to take office. He is inaugurated on January 20. He has said he would do various things in his first day of taking office.
Let us wait and see. There is a lot of uncertainty over what he has said he wants to do and what is likely to do. If he disappoints in any way, equity markets could correct. We could see the gold price recovering. So, I am not yet ready to count gold out. We should still have it as an insurance policy because nobody knows what is around the corner.