Jan 03, 2017, 11.05 AM | Source: PTI
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was up Rs 31, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 279 lots.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Gold futures up Rs 31 on global cues
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was up Rs 31, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 279 lots.
|
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was up Rs 31, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 279 lots.
Also, the yellow metal for delivery in far-month April contracts was trading higher by Rs 26, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 27,555 per 10 grams in six lots.
Analysts said a firming trend in precious metals overseas mainly buoyed gold futures here.
Globally, gold surged as much as 0.50 percent to USD 1,156.70 an ounce in Singapore today.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.