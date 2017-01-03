Gold futures up Rs 31 on global cues

Jan 03, 2017, 11.05 AM | Source: PTI

Gold prices were up by Rs 31 to reclaim Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators enlarged positions amid a firming trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was up Rs 31, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 279 lots.

Also, the yellow metal for delivery in far-month April contracts was trading higher by Rs 26, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 27,555 per 10 grams in six lots.

Analysts said a firming trend in precious metals overseas mainly buoyed gold futures here.

Globally, gold surged as much as 0.50 percent to USD 1,156.70 an ounce in Singapore today.

