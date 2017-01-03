Gold futures up Rs 31 on global cues

Gold prices were up by Rs 31 to reclaim Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators enlarged positions amid a firming trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was up Rs 31, or 0.11 percent, at Rs 27,601 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 279 lots.

Also, the yellow metal for delivery in far-month April contracts was trading higher by Rs 26, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 27,555 per 10 grams in six lots.

Analysts said a firming trend in precious metals overseas mainly buoyed gold futures here.

Globally, gold surged as much as 0.50 percent to USD 1,156.70 an ounce in Singapore today.