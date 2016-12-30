Gold futures up Rs 28 on global cues

Dec 30, 2016, 11.22 AM | Source: PTI

Gold futures up Rs 28 on global cues

Gold futures up Rs 28 on global cues

Gold futures up Rs 28 on global cues
Gold prices rose Rs 28 to Rs 27,590 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions taking positive cues from the global market.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading Rs 28, or 0.10 percent higher at Rs 27,590 per 10 grams in business turnover of 311 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month April also moved up by Rs 26, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 27,541 per 10 grams in a turnover of four lots.

Analysts said, fresh positions created by participants following a better trend in global market as weakness in the dollar raised demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven assets, influenced gold prices at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, gold rose as much as 0.14 percent to USD 1,159.30 an ounce in Singapore.

