Jan 02, 2017, 11.40 AM | Source: PTI

Gold futures up Rs 133 as speculators create position
Gold prices rose by Rs 133 to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading higher by Rs 133, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 11 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 83, or 0.30 percent, to Rs 27,528 per 10 gram in 391 lots.

Analysts said building up of positions by speculators led to rise in gold prices at futures trade here but absence of cues from global markets, which remained closed, capped the gains.

Gold futures up Rs 133 as speculators create position
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.