Jan 02, 2017, 11.40 AM | Source: PTI
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading higher by Rs 133, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 11 lots.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Gold futures up Rs 133 as speculators create position
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading higher by Rs 133, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 11 lots.
|
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading higher by Rs 133, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 27,500 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 11 lots.
Similarly, the yellow metal for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 83, or 0.30 percent, to Rs 27,528 per 10 gram in 391 lots.
Analysts said building up of positions by speculators led to rise in gold prices at futures trade here but absence of cues from global markets, which remained closed, capped the gains.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.