Jan 06, 2017, 11.39 AM | Source: PTI
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February declined Rs 87, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 27,861 per ten grams in a business turnover of 992 lots.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Gold futures slide 0.31% on global cues
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February declined Rs 87, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 27,861 per ten grams in a business turnover of 992 lots.
|
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February declined Rs 87, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 27,861 per ten grams in a business turnover of 992 lots.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in far-month April was trading lower by Rs 67, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 27,840 per ten grams in 76 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend in global market.
Meanwhile, gold fell 0.29 percent, to USD 1,176.80 an ounce in Singapore.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.