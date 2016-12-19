Gold futures rise 0.08% on global cues

Tracking a firm trend overseas, gold traded higher by 0.08 per cent to Rs 27,187 per 10 grams in futures market today as traders enlarged positions.
Dec 19, 2016, 11.33 AM | Source: PTI

Gold futures rise 0.08% on global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month February rose by Rs 23, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 27,187 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 87 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold prices to a firming trend overseas as the US dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies, raising demand for the precious metals as a safe haven.

Meanwhile, gold rose 0.41 per cent to USD 1,139.30 an ounce in Singapore.

