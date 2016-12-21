Gold eases on subdued demand; silver rebounds

Gold prices eased further at the domestic bullion market here today on lower demand from investors and stockists as well as poor local buying interest.

Silver, on the other hand, recouped owing to persistent offtake from industrial users and speculative traders.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) eased by Rs 10 to close at Rs 27,340 per 10 grams from yesterday's level of Rs 27,350.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved down by a similar margin to end at Rs 27,490 per 10 grams against Rs 27,500 previously.

However, silver (.999 fineness) climbed by Rs 270 per kg to conclude at Rs 39,650 compared to Rs 39,380 earlier.

Globally, gold firmed as a retreat in the dollar from the previous session's 14-year peak prompted some buyers to hunt bargains after the metal's sharp slide from its November high.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at USD 1,133.90 an ounce in early trade, while US gold futures for February delivery were up USD 2.20 an ounce at USD 1,135.80.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.4 per cent at USD 16.02 an ounce, off the previous day's low of USD 15.59 an ounce, its weakest since April 11.