Gold, dollar up on Wednesday

Investing.com - Investing.com - The price of gold increased considerably today, even though the dollar gained against the euro, the yen, and the pound.

Gold settled at $1142.90, an increase of $4.10, or 0.36%. The price of silver settled up today as well.

Expectations of higher U.S. economic growth also underpinned the gains of the greenback today.

The EUR/USD pairing settled at 1.0414, a decrease of 0.39%.

The USD/JPY pair settled at 117.15, or 0.19% down.

The GBP/USD pairing finished 1.2225, or 0.39% down.

The closing for the pound was a two-month low, analysts said.

The euro hit its one-week low against the dollar even though contracts to buy U.S. homes in November to the lowest in nearly a year, according to National Association of Realtors data.

President-elect Trump is expected to make an announcement about the economy this afternoon, after the close of markets.

The Chinese, a major consumer of gold, and a significant buyer of dollars, in the past, made an announcement in the media in Beijing earlier today indicating that there was going to be trade friction with the U.S., given the recent appointment of Prof. Navarro of University of California, Irvine, as industrial policy advisor.

Navarro has been critical of Chinese trade practices in print and in a major motion picture which he produced.



Investing.com offers an extensive set of professional tools for the financial markets.

Read more News on Investing.com and download the new Investing.com apps for Android and iOS!