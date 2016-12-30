Gold advances for 4th day, mirrors global trend

Tracking a firm global trend and continued buying by local jewellers, gold maintained its upward trend for the fourth day on the trot and added another Rs 150 at Rs 28,500 per 10 grams today.

But silver went steady at Rs 39,900 per kg on scattered support from industrial units.

Traders said that apart from the bullish trend overseas and weakness in the dollar that stoked demand for the precious metal as a safe haven asset, persistent buying by local jewellers boosted gold prices.

Globally, the yellow metal rose 0.14 percent to USD 1,159.30 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity rose by another Rs 150 each to Rs 28,500 and Rs 28,350 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 800 in the previous three days.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,000 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

On the other hand, silver ready ruled flat at Rs 39,900 per kg while weekly-based delivery declined by Rs 90 to Rs 39,680 per kg.

Meanwhile, silver coins were unaltered at Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.