Final norms for options trading likely in 2 weeks: MCX

With an aim to ease trading requirements, markets regulator Sebi yesterday relaxed the combined futures and options position limit of stock brokers, FPIs and mutual funds in equity derivatives to 20 percent of the applicable Market Wide Position Limit.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mrugank Paranjpe, MD, MCX said that he believes the final contours for options trading from SEBI might come in 2 weeks.

“It is just the question of getting a broad consensus and everybody wants to make sure the product is correct in terms of design. Weighing these two is what is taking time,” he said.

He also mentioned that they aren’t keen on a complete removal of the commodity transaction tax. “We believe that a reduction of CTT will be offset by an increase in trading volume.”



Below is the verbatim transcript of Mrugank Paranjpe's interview to Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18.

Q: How would you summarise 2016 and what is your sense on the impact that we have seen on volumes and prices of demonetisation?

A: If you look back at 2016, everybody saw it as the watershed year. Basically because we saw the coming together of Forward Markets Commission (FMC) under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), what this meant was that the market would come to a new normal -- as I would now call it -- in terms of its new standards on risk management, on regulation and on getting this market at a new level with a very successful securities market that we have had in India. It also was the sort of launch for the Commodities Derivatives and Advisory Committee (CDAC) and the CDAC has covered considerable ground as all of us know. So it has led the roadmap for how we will see institutions come to this market, it has put out the directions in terms of again product introduction whether it is options followed by indices, followed by complex derivatives.

So this year has led the foundation stone. I think it is going to be a nice growth story for the overall commodities markets in India.

Last but not the least, yes demonetisation is a big event. We definitely see that playing a role in a longer-term for us as well. There is an expectation that this will curb market trading or dabba trading and as we see the new financial year come in, we definitely see volumes coming from that part of the world onto our markets and the commodities markets benefitting in the long run.

Q: You mentioned about the options trading and we are getting into the last quarter of this year and that is what the FM had mentioned that before this year ends, we might see options trading come in, so where do you think it is stuck and what kind of settlement are you looking at and how soon do we see the exchanges going ahead with that?

A: I won't say where and who needs to come out with that last leg. We believe that CDAC proceedings are something which we should keep confidential till we reach a conclusion. However, I will add that what is left is that final part of the design of the contract and that is where it is not a question of somebody not being ready, it is just a question of getting broad consensus in the markets and that consensus needs to take care of a couple of things. None of us wants a misstep, so everybody is wanting to make sure that the product is absolutely correct in terms of its design.

At the same time, all of us want this to be a good success. So in weighing these two -- that is what is taking a little bit of that extra time but I think it is worth waiting that much before we get the final design from SEBI and we are hopeful it will come out in the next couple of weeks now.

Q: What is your sense from the Budget now because for the last couple of Budgets we have seen the industry ask the FM to go easy on the commodity transaction tax, is that what we are doing this time as well?

A: I think the commodities markets have had a longstanding demand which is in terms of the impact that Commodities Transaction Tax (CTT) has had on this market. We know it has been two-fold, one that it has reduced the efficiency of this market, impact costs have gone up substantially all across but the bigger impact has been that it has driven away trade from the organised and the unorganised sector.

So in this current scenario where the government has made such a bold and big move to get the unorganised sector completely under control and move people back on to the organised sector, we believe rationalisation of the CTT and I think we are cautious, we are not saying complete removal will be the solution because we understand that the exchequer needs to have some revenues coming in but we also believe that a reduction and a substantial reduction of CTT which I think completely gets offset with increase in trading volumes and increase in overall economic activity would be something that the commodities market would be looking for.

Q: While you did say that the options trading norms could come in next two weeks, what is your sense when we get into 2017, what other new products and new participants are you looking to get into this market?

A: I think there are two distinct strings here, when we talk of products of course we are all concentrating on options but I don’t think from an exchange perspective, we are just stopping there. So, as we have said a couple of times, when it comes to indices, we have been publishing the index for the last eight years, we have four sectoral type of indices that are there and this data is available for any research. So from our perspective the next step is to also absolutely in parallel ready ourselves in terms of the launch of the next phase, which would probably be index.

In terms of market expansion, we are eagerly awaiting institutions to come in from an exchange perspective, our application is already with SEBI for operationalising our clearing corporation, we are very hopeful that we will do it in Q1 of the financial year and with that we will also make sure that we are completely ready for institutions to participate in this market.

Third aspect which is an ongoing event but something that we keep investing in is in terms of education. So whether it is education for our members whether it is education for hedgers and participants, that is one place where we continue to invest heavily and we will continue to invest in this coming year.

Q: We have seen some changes in MCX shareholding pattern. This month itself has seen a big bulk deal go through. So what are the numbers right now and are we looking at further changes, is it something in pipeline?

A: We have -- as management -- always maintained that we do not have a view in terms of shareholding or in terms of who would buy or sell the MCX stock. We are very happy that we have a very diverse set of shareholders, we have mutual funds, we have Indian banks, we have FIIs, and I believe that the continued interest in MCX as a business is a good sign of what people believe MCX will be doing over the future.