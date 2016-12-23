Dollar declined, retreated from 14-year high

Investing.com - Investing.com - The dollar dipped against a basket of currencies today, retreating from the 14-year high it set earlier this week.

The dollar settled at 1.0436 with the euro this afternoon, down 0.01%. Against the yen, the dollar closed at 117.57, or 0.02%. The dollar was down slightly against the pound, closing the day at 1.2281, or 0.01%.

The price of gold and silver were also down for the day.

Traders took profits and chose to ignore off generally good U.S. economic data, according to analysts.

The euro/dollar exchange pairing was 1.0434, up 0.10% this afternoon.

The dollar/yen exchange pairing was up 117.62, up 0.06% today.

The pound/dollar pair was down, however, 1.2285, or 0.52%.

Economy Growing Faster than Expected

The U.S. Department of Commerce said new orders for U.S. capital goods rose more than forecast in November and that the economy grew faster in the third quarter than it had forecast.

Jobless claims, however, rose to their highest since June, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The price of gold was $1129.60, down $3.60, or 0.32% per troy ounce on the NYMEX.

The price of silver was also down, at 2:45 Eastern, at $15.83 per ounce, or 14 cents.

The price of copper was up.

The news that President-elect Trump had named Sean Spicer, from the Republican National Committee, as his press secretary, and other aides, like Jason Miller and Hope Hicks, from his campaign, as assistants in the communications office of the White House, did not contribute, it seems, to market momentum today for currencies.



