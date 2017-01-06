Discussing the future and options of commodities

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Mrugank Paranjpe of MCX, Samir Shah of NCDEX, Vijay Sardana – member of CDAC, Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities and BK Sabharwal of CPAI speak about commodities and which of those are ready of options.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Commodities

Jan 06, 2017, 04.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Discussing the future and options of commodities

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Mrugank Paranjpe of MCX, Samir Shah of NCDEX, Vijay Sardana – member of CDAC, Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities and BK Sabharwal of CPAI speak about commodities and which of those are ready of options.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Discussing the future and options of commodities

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Mrugank Paranjpe of MCX, Samir Shah of NCDEX, Vijay Sardana – member of CDAC, Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities and BK Sabharwal of CPAI speak about commodities and which of those are ready of options.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Mrugank Paranjpe of MCX, Samir Shah of NCDEX, Vijay Sardana – member of CDAC, Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities and BK Sabharwal of CPAI speak about commodities and which of those are ready of options.

Watch accompanying videos for entire discussion...

Tags  Manisha Gupta Mrugank Paranjpe MCX Samir Shah NCDEX Vijay Sardana CDAC Kunal Shah Nirmal Bang Commodities BK Sabharwal CPAI commodities options
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Discussing the future and options of commodities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.