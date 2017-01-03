Crude prices unlikely to break $63/barrel-mark: Credit Suisse

Oil prices hit 18-month highs on Tuesday but Robert Parker of Credit Suisse says high oil prices are not good for India. He said downside for Sensex is near 26,000 level.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Commodities

Jan 03, 2017, 09.58 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Crude prices unlikely to break $63/barrel-mark: Credit Suisse

Oil prices hit 18-month highs on Tuesday but Robert Parker of Credit Suisse says high oil prices are not good for India. He said downside for Sensex is near 26,000 level.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Crude prices unlikely to break $63/barrel-mark: Credit Suisse

Oil prices hit 18-month highs on Tuesday but Robert Parker of Credit Suisse says high oil prices are not good for India. He said downside for Sensex is near 26,000 level.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Robert Parker (more)

Senior Advisor, Credit Suisse |

The year 2016 saw biggest annual gain in oil in 7 years with prices hitting 18-month highs on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2017. Oil rallied after the OPEC and other big oil exporters struck a deal to cut production, which will drain a global supply glut.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Robert Parker of Credit Suisse Asset Management, did not seem too positive about the OPEC deal. He said OPEC has a poor production discipline and it may not even be maintained. Brent crude, which is now USD 55 per barrel, may not rise above USD 63 per barrel, he said. 

For the Indian economy, he pointed out two negatives. One, the temporary setback due to demonetisation, especially the impact on the services sector and second, the corporate earnings data, which may not be impressive. He sees Sensex downside near 26,000 level.

He maintains an optimistic outlook for the US economy and expects 2.5 percent growth. He also expects Dow to break the 20,000-mark.

Video to follow...
Tags  Oil Robert Parker US India emerging markets barrel economy demonetisation PEC oil exporters import
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Crude prices unlikely to break $63/barrel-mark: Credit Suisse

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.