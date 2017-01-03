Jan 03, 2017, 09.58 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Oil prices hit 18-month highs on Tuesday but Robert Parker of Credit Suisse says high oil prices are not good for India. He said downside for Sensex is near 26,000 level.
Crude prices unlikely to break $63/barrel-mark: Credit Suisse
Robert Parker (more)
Senior Advisor, Credit Suisse |
