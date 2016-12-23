Dec 23, 2016, 10.53 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Kishore Narne of Motilal Oswal Commodity with Manisha Gupta and Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18. He speaks about the current trends in commodities market.
Buy lead, sell zinc: Kishore Narne
Kishore Narne (more)
Associate Director, Motilal Oswal | Capital Expertise: Commodities