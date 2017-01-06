Jan 06, 2017, 10.50 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Kishore Narne, Associate Director-Head - Commodity & Currency at Motilal Oswal Commodity with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy gold, silver & copper: Kishore Narne
Watch the interview of Kishore Narne, Associate Director-Head - Commodity & Currency at Motilal Oswal Commodity with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Kishore Narne (more)
Associate Director, Motilal Oswal | Capital Expertise: Commodities
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.