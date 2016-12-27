Dec 27, 2016, 01.31 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy crude, gold & nickel: Sumeet Bagadia
Watch the interview of Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Sumeet Bagadia (more)
, Choice Broking | Capital Expertise: Commodities