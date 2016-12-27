Dec 27, 2016, 01.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
It has been 50 days since the government banned high currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The situation at the Maharashtra’s biggest wholesale market vegetable market – APMC – remains the same with vegetable prices down nearly 50 percent.
Wholesale vegetable prices continue to stumble, supply falls
Kevin Lee (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |