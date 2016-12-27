Wholesale vegetable prices continue to stumble, supply falls

It has been 50 days since the government banned high currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The situation at the Maharashtra’s biggest wholesale market vegetable market – APMC – remains the same with vegetable prices down nearly 50 percent.

It has been 50 days since the government banned high currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The situation at the Maharashtra's biggest wholesale market vegetable market – APMC – remains the same with vegetable prices down nearly 50 percent.

Kevin Lee (more) Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

With reduction in prices, supply has also fallen to reduce wastage. CNBC-TV18’s Kevin Lee gets you the full ground report.



