Dec 22, 2016, 12.51 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Nusli Wadia has said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.
Wadia hits out at Nano in letter to TaMo shareholders before EGM
Ahead of the Tata Motors EGM, Wadia has written to the company's shareholders hitting out at the failed Tata Nano project.
He further said that investments and losses to sustain Nano have run into thousands of crores and continuing operations is wrong and against the interest of shareholders.
More to follow.
