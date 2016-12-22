Wadia hits out at Nano in letter to TaMo shareholders before EGM

Nusli Wadia was removed as an Independent Director of Tata Steel when 90 percent of shareholders voted against him in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Tata Motors EGM, Wadia has written to the company's shareholders hitting out at the failed Tata Nano project.

Wadia has said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.

He further said that investments and losses to sustain Nano have run into thousands of crores and continuing operations is wrong and against the interest of shareholders.



