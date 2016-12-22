Wadia hits out at Nano in letter to TaMo shareholders before EGM

Nusli Wadia has said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 22, 2016, 12.51 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Wadia hits out at Nano in letter to TaMo shareholders before EGM

Nusli Wadia has said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Wadia hits out at Nano in letter to TaMo shareholders before EGM

Nusli Wadia has said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Nusli Wadia was removed as an Independent Director of Tata Steel when 90 percent of shareholders voted against him in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Tata Motors EGM, Wadia has written to the company's shareholders hitting out at the failed Tata Nano project.

Wadia has said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.

He further said that investments and losses to sustain Nano have run into thousands of crores and continuing operations is wrong and against the interest of shareholders.

More to follow.

Tags  Nusli Wadia Tata Steel EGM Tata Nano

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Wadia hits out at Nano in letter to TaMo shareholders before EGM

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login