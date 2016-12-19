Tata Sons Board to meet today, discuss way forward for cos: Srcs

Tata Sons Board will be meeting today to discuss way forward for the group. The Board will most likely be focussing on business and operations, reports CNBC-TV18’s Kritika Saxena.

The agenda will include growth operating matrices as well as plans for group companies. Companies like Tata Steel , and Tata DoCoMo will figure in the list. Discussions will centre on the highly leveraged companies.



There are also likely plans to discuss plans of action on EGMs. The key focus areas will be the road ahead for the company which has been looking to get back to business after the Cyrus Mistry ouster.



Watch video for more...