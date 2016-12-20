Tata group to continue to hold EGMs in cos: Sources

Indian Hotels will continue to hold its EGM today despite ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry resigning from the boards of 6 listed Tata companies yesterday.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 20, 2016, 10.58 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata group to continue to hold EGMs in cos: Sources

Indian Hotels will continue to hold its EGM today despite ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry resigning from the boards of 6 listed Tata companies yesterday.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata group to continue to hold EGMs in cos: Sources

Indian Hotels will continue to hold its EGM today despite ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry resigning from the boards of 6 listed Tata companies yesterday.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Indian Hotels will continue to hold its EGM today despite ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry resigning from the boards of 6 listed Tata companies yesterday.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the Tata Group will continue to hold EGMs as scheduled in these companies. The electronic voting deciding Mistry's fate on the board of Indian Hotels, sources say, is already carried out. Tatas are confident that they have the numbers in their favour.

Just days before Tata Sons' Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), ex-Chairman Cyrus Mistry today resigned from six listed Tata group companies including Tata Chemicals , Indian Hotels , Tata Steel  and Tata Motors  with immediate effect. 

Talking about Mistry’s resignation, one of the minority shareholders in an interview to the channel said that it was a good thing he stepped down.

Watch videos for more...

Tags  Tata Chemicals Indian Hotels Company Tata Steel Tata Motors Cyrus Mistry

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tata group to continue to hold EGMs in cos: Sources

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login