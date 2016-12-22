Sun Pharma to acquire banded oncology product from Novartis

Sun Pharma plans to acquire a branded oncology product Odomzo from Novartis for an upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments, said the company in its press release to BSE.

The product would help support their expansion into branded oncology with an eye on global markets.

“Odomzo gives us an opportunity to meaningfully expand our already established branded dermatology business and support our expansion into Branded Oncology with a launched brand. We see meaningful global potential for Odomzo by leveraging Sun Pharma’s existing dermatology and oncology infrastructure to provide an innovative product to BCC patients worldwide,” said Kirti Ganorkar, Global Head-Business Development, Sun Pharma in the release.

For more, watch video...