Dec 22, 2016, 03.57 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sun Pharma plans to acquire a branded oncology product Odomzo from Novartis for an upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Sun Pharma to acquire banded oncology product from Novartis
Sun Pharma plans to acquire a branded oncology product Odomzo from Novartis for an upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments.
Ekta Batra (more)
Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |
The product would help support their expansion into branded oncology with an eye on global markets.
“Odomzo gives us an opportunity to meaningfully expand our already established branded dermatology business and support our expansion into Branded Oncology with a launched brand. We see meaningful global potential for Odomzo by leveraging Sun Pharma’s existing dermatology and oncology infrastructure to provide an innovative product to BCC patients worldwide,” said Kirti Ganorkar, Global Head-Business Development, Sun Pharma in the release.
For more, watch video...
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today announced its
Sun Pharma | IndusInd Bank | Jet Airways | DLF | K
For investors, the Sun Pharma stock has long stood