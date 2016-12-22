Dec 22, 2016, 11.10 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
SPARC has received a complete response letter (CRL) from USFDA for their new drug application (NDA) on Xelpros, which is an eye drop studied by SPARC, reports CNBC-TV18.
SPARC receives complete response letter for eye drop Xelpros
Ekta Batra (more)
Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |