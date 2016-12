SPARC receives complete response letter for eye drop Xelpros

SPARC has received a complete response letter (CRL) from USFDA for their new drug application (NDA) on Xelpros, which is an eye drop studied by SPARC , reports CNBC-TV18.CRL references the recent inspection of SPARC's Halol manufacturing unit by USFDA and indicates that there is satisfactory resolution of the deficiency identified in Halol inspection.It also states that there is no requirement of additional data from US FDA in complete response letter.SPARC had out licensed Xelpros to a subsidiary of Sun Pharma in June, 2015.Sun Pharmaceuticals had plans to manufacture Xelpros at its Halol facility. But, the company had reached a roadblock due to the 483 forms received by the Halol facility in 2014 which turned into a warning letter in 2015.The CRL, which references the recent inspection, has brought positive news for both Sun Pharma and SPARC.