SPARC receives complete response letter for eye drop Xelpros

SPARC has received a complete response letter (CRL) from USFDA for their new drug application (NDA) on Xelpros, which is an eye drop studied by SPARC, reports CNBC-TV18.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 22, 2016, 11.10 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

SPARC receives complete response letter for eye drop Xelpros

SPARC has received a complete response letter (CRL) from USFDA for their new drug application (NDA) on Xelpros, which is an eye drop studied by SPARC, reports CNBC-TV18.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

SPARC receives complete response letter for eye drop Xelpros

SPARC has received a complete response letter (CRL) from USFDA for their new drug application (NDA) on Xelpros, which is an eye drop studied by SPARC, reports CNBC-TV18.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 3 Comments

Ekta Batra (more)

Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

SPARC has received a complete response letter (CRL) from USFDA for their new drug application (NDA) on Xelpros, which is an eye drop studied by SPARC , reports CNBC-TV18.

CRL references the recent inspection of SPARC's Halol manufacturing unit by USFDA and indicates that there is satisfactory resolution of the deficiency identified in Halol inspection.

It also states that there is no requirement of additional data from US FDA in complete response letter.

SPARC had out licensed Xelpros to a subsidiary of Sun Pharma in June, 2015.

Sun Pharmaceuticals had plans to manufacture Xelpros at its Halol facility. But, the company had reached a roadblock due to the 483 forms received by the Halol facility in 2014 which turned into a warning letter in 2015.

The CRL, which references the recent inspection, has brought positive news for both Sun Pharma and SPARC.

Watch video for more...
Tags  Sparc Systems Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
SPARC receives complete response letter for eye drop Xelpros
New Member
0 Followers
Sparc Systems

Price when posted: BSE: Rs3.96 ( 2.33 % )

today got an awesome hike.
  3 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login