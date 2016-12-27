Dec 27, 2016, 02.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that SEBI has begun interim investigations into the beleaguered Tree House. The market regulator will be probing into alleged questionable accounting practice of the playgroup chain in the last two-three days.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
SEBI begins interim probe into Tree House: Sources
Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that SEBI has begun interim investigations into the beleaguered Tree House. The market regulator will be probing into alleged questionable accounting practice of the playgroup chain in the last two-three days.
Kritika Saxena (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |
Zee Learn had recently informed the exchanges that they have called off their proposed merger with Tree House Education after news broke about Tree House shutting 113 branches due to fund crunch.
In August, Tree House and Zee Learn revised the terms of their merger. Both companies were in talks for a deal as early as December 2015.
Watch video for more
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd has informe
Tree House Education plunged as much as 20 percent
Crippled pre-school chain Tree House today landed
Following Tree House playgroup downing the shutter