SEBI begins interim probe into Tree House: Sources

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that SEBI has begun interim investigations into the beleaguered Tree House . The market regulator will be probing into alleged questionable accounting practice of the playgroup chain in the last two-three days.It will also be seeking audit and accounting statements pertaining to the last 3-4 years of the company. Sources further add that if required, SEBI officials will ask for statements for the last 5-6 years.

Zee Learn had recently informed the exchanges that they have called off their proposed merger with Tree House Education after news broke about Tree House shutting 113 branches due to fund crunch.



In August, Tree House and Zee Learn revised the terms of their merger. Both companies were in talks for a deal as early as December 2015.



