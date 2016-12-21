Rel Comm signs binding pact with Brookfield to sell tower biz

Reliance will be selling stake in the tower arm for an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore. It will also receive B class non-voting shares in the tower company providing 49 percent future upside.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 22, 2016, 10.32 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rel Comm signs binding pact with Brookfield to sell tower biz

Reliance will be selling stake in the tower arm for an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore. It will also receive B class non-voting shares in the tower company providing 49 percent future upside.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rel Comm signs binding pact with Brookfield to sell tower biz

Reliance will be selling stake in the tower arm for an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore. It will also receive B class non-voting shares in the tower company providing 49 percent future upside.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Nisha Poddar (more)

Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

Reliance Communication  confirms CNBC-TV18's newsbreak that it will be selling its tower business to Brookfield this week.

Reliance will be selling stake in the tower arm for an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore. It will also receive B class non-voting shares in the tower company providing 49 percent future upside.

The company as well as Reliance Jio will continue to remain major long-term tenants.

The 49 percent upside in tower business to be monetised in an apt time.

Demerged tower business to be owned and independently managed by Brookfield.

It may get close to Rs 9,000 crore over 3-5 years depending on performance.

The deal for which a non-binding term sheet was signed by the two parties in October, will help Reliance Communication pare its debt.

Speaking to CNBC-TV SP Tulsian estimates the valuation to be Rs 25 lakh per tower which is low, he contends. 


Watch video for more...

Tags  Reliance Communications

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rel Comm signs binding pact with Brookfield to sell tower biz

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login