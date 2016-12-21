Dec 22, 2016, 10.32 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Reliance will be selling stake in the tower arm for an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore. It will also receive B class non-voting shares in the tower company providing 49 percent future upside.
Rel Comm signs binding pact with Brookfield to sell tower biz
The company as well as Reliance Jio will continue to remain major long-term tenants.
The 49 percent upside in tower business to be monetised in an apt time.
Demerged tower business to be owned and independently managed by Brookfield.
It may get close to Rs 9,000 crore over 3-5 years depending on performance.
The deal for which a non-binding term sheet was signed by the two parties in October, will help Reliance Communication pare its debt.
Speaking to CNBC-TV SP Tulsian estimates the valuation to be Rs 25 lakh per tower which is low, he contends.
