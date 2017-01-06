Piramal CFO Rajesh Laddha may join Shriram Cap as MD & CEO: Srcs

Jan 06, 2017, 02.44 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Piramal CFO Rajesh Laddha may join Shriram Cap as MD & CEO: Srcs

Rajesh Laddha, who has worked with the Piramal Group for over 15 years and is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Piramal Enterprises , could be joining Shriram Capital as MD and CEO soon. 

He will be replacing Ramky Subramanian, said to be pursuing other opportunities. The announcement is likely next week.

This change in the management will help strengthen the relationship between the two companies. Piramal holds 20 percent stake in Shriram Capital, 10 percent stake each in Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance.

Watch video for more...


