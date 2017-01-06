Piramal CFO Rajesh Laddha may join Shriram Cap as MD & CEO: Srcs

Jan 06, 2017, 02.44 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to sources, Rajesh Laddha, who has worked with the Piramal Group for over 15 years and is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Piramal Enterprises, may soon join Shriram Capital as MD and CEO.
