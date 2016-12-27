Ordinance to end legality of banned notes to pass tomorrow: Srcs

The government's decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes does need legal sanctity and an ordinance to this effect is likely to be cleared by the cabinet tomorrow.

Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the ordinance will mention until when the old notes can be used as legal tender and is speculated to change the deposit timeline from the earlier December 30 deadline.



This statute will give powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to formally remove the notes from the system and it will also mention the entire series of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes pulled out of the economy.

The ordinance will have the exact value of the currency which has been taken out of the system post November 8.



An estimate of how much money will come back in the banking system by December 30 will help the government in its Union Budget preparation.

