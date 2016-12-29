Dec 29, 2016, 05.47 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The government is speaking in multiple voices on the demonetisation ordinance. While Minister of state (MoS) for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal says that demonetisation ordinance does have a provision for jail, Law Ministry says otherwise.
No jail term for exchanging old notes: Law Ministry sources
Ashmit Kumar (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |