No jail term for exchanging old notes: Law Ministry sources

The government is speaking in multiple voices on the demonetisation ordinance. While Minister of state (MoS) for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal says that demonetisation ordinance does have a provision for jail, Law Ministry says otherwise.

According to Law Ministry sources, the ordinance has penal provisions that are only monetary in nature.



In cases of falsification at the time of deposits, the penalty can go up to as high as Rs 50,000.



Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had announced that the option of exchanging old notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is available till as late as March 31.



Law Ministry sources have clarified to CNBC-TV18 that the ordinance is in sink with the PM's notification, the only condition is that there are fresh rules.



The ordinance is subject to Presidential assent, ordinance will be effective from December 31. Penal provisions will be enforced from January 1.



