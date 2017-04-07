NCLT approves demerger of ammonium nitrate business from Deepak Fertilizers

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

In an attempt to unlock value, Deepak Fertilizers wanted to demerge the Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) and the complex fertilizer business.on Thursday has given its approval for the demerger. However, they still await the nod from the RBI, Sebi and the exchanges.

The demerged entities will be brought into their 100 percent subsidiary Smartchem Technologies. TAN and the complex fertilizer business contribute around 22 percent to the total revenues of Deepak Fertiliser.

For more, watch video