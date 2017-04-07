NCLT approves demerger of ammonium nitrate business from Deepak Fertilizers

Apr 07, 2017

Apr 07, 2017, 04.23 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navin Shetty (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

In an attempt to unlock value, Deepak Fertilizers wanted to demerge the Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) and the complex fertilizer business. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday has given its approval for the demerger. However, they still await the nod from the RBI, Sebi and the exchanges.

The demerged entities will be brought into their 100 percent subsidiary Smartchem Technologies. TAN and the complex fertilizer business contribute around 22 percent to the total revenues of Deepak Fertiliser.

Tags  Smartchem Technologies CNBC-TV18 Comments Deepak Fertilizer demerget

