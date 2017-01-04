Life insurance cos look to reprice policies; returns to be hit

Your life insurance policy may not be able to pay you the promised rate of interest this year. That is because a sharp dip in the 10-year G-sec yield has forced life insurance companies to either look at re-pricing the existing policies or launching new low interest products. CNBC-TV18 brings you a detailed report.
Jan 04, 2017, 10.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Life insurance cos look to reprice policies; returns to be hit

Your life insurance policy may not be able to pay you the promised rate of interest this year. That is because a sharp dip in the 10-year G-sec yield has forced life insurance companies to either look at re-pricing the existing policies or launching new low interest products. CNBC-TV18 brings you a detailed report.

While the complete impact of demonetisation move remains to be evaluated, one knock-on implication could be sharp a reduction in interest rates given the increased liquidity. The move may spell positives for borrowers but it paints a dire picture for the life insurance companies and policy holders.

It’s not just the fixed interest instruments which haven't delivered but the equity market also hasn't given the desired returns to the life insurance players making it increasingly difficult for them to pay the committed higher returns to their subscribers.

Experts believe if the mismatch between the investment returns and interest outgo widens then it may have serious implications on both- the shareholders' fund as well as the policy holders.

Well the mismatch between the investment returns and the interest outwards has surely jeopardized the calculations for the life insurance players and the only thing which can help them now is some re-pricing relaxation from the insurance regulator.

Tags  insurance products claims interest rate return G-sec yield re-pricing
