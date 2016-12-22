Kingfisher Goa Villa auction fails yet again; re-auction likely

Bankers attempt to auction the Kingfisher Goa Villa has failed in its second attempt in as much as two months. Lenders had put the property on the block to recover their dues of over Rs 9000 crore, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh quoting sources.
Dec 22, 2016, 03.58 PM

Kingfisher Goa Villa auction fails yet again; re-auction likely

Bankers attempt to auction the Kingfisher Goa Villa has failed in its second attempt in as much as two months. Lenders had put the property on the block to recover their dues of over Rs 9000 crore, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh quoting sources.

Kingfisher Goa Villa auction fails yet again; re-auction likely

Bankers attempt to auction the Kingfisher Goa Villa has failed in its second attempt in as much as two months. Lenders had put the property on the block to recover their dues of over Rs 9000 crore, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh quoting sources.

Ritu Singh (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

Bankers attempt to auction the Kingfisher Goa Villa has failed in its second attempt in as much as two months. Lenders had put the property on the block to recover their dues of over Rs 9000 crore, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh quoting sources.

This time around, in hope for completing the auction the lenders had set the reserve price at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 85.29 crore set in October. The reserve price was at a discount of 5 percent but still it failed to find any buyers.

SBI Cap was to auction the property on behalf of lenders.

All attempts of the lenders to recovery dues by selling Kingfisher properties have so far failed. They had also attempted to sell the Kingfisher House in Mumbai, which after three rounds of auction found no buyers.

The consortium of lenders is led by State Bank of India .

 

 

