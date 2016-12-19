KFA House auction flops third time as no bids come through: Srcs

Exclusive sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the auction for KFA House in Mumbai has turned a cropper for the third time as no bids were received for former tycoon Vijay Mallya’s asset. The last date for submission of bids and earnings money deposit was fixed on December 16.

Two plush properties belonging to troubled businessman Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher House in the city and Kingfisher Villa in north Goa, were to be re-auctioned this week by the 17-lender consortium at lower reserve prices compared to the failed previous three auctions.

The reserve price for over 17,000 sqft Kingfisher House near the airport will be auctioned on Monday at Rs 115 crore, which is 15 percent lower than the failed second auction held in August, when the minimum price to sell the asset was fixed at Rs 135 crore.

At the first auction of the erstwhile headquarters of Kingfisher Airlines in March, the lenders had kept the reserve price at Rs 150 crore.



The prime property, which has a built-up area of over 17,000 sqft and is located in the plush Vile Parle area near the domestic terminal.