Dec 30, 2016, 04.48 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner At PwC.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
India to sign DTAA amendment with Singapore today: Sources
It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner At PwC.
Sapna Das (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.