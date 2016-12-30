India to sign DTAA amendment with Singapore today: Sources

It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner At PwC.

It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner At PwC.

India is likely to sign Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore today in its long drawn battle against black money, say sources privy to the development. The Singapore Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today evening.



It would be interesting to see whether the DTAA's modification will have a provision on capital gains akin to the Mauritius Treaty, whereby any investment made by a foreign institutional investor before March 31 2017, will enjoy full capital gain exemptions, says Abhishek Goenka, Partner At PwC.



But he says that considering the larger economic agreements between India and Singapore, the treaty may give more benefits to the investors from Singapore.



Watch video for more.





