Dec 16, 2016, 10.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The taxman has conducted hundreds of raids since November 8 and has seized concealed income of nearly Rs 2,600 crore in cash and jewellery. CNBC-TV18 first broke the story on Thursday and the tax department confirmed the details today.
I-T dept digs up Rs 2.6k cr concealed income in raids post Nov 8
Timsy Jaipuria (more)
Special Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |
The I-T department has conducted over 600 raids and seizure operations and is now keeping a close watch on cash deposits in loan account, RTGS, and money transfers.
Watch video...