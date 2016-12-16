I-T dept digs up Rs 2.6k cr concealed income in raids post Nov 8

The taxman has conducted hundreds of raids since November 8 and has seized concealed income of nearly Rs 2,600 crore in cash and jewellery. CNBC-TV18 first broke the story on Thursday and the tax department confirmed the details today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 16, 2016, 10.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

I-T dept digs up Rs 2.6k cr concealed income in raids post Nov 8

The taxman has conducted hundreds of raids since November 8 and has seized concealed income of nearly Rs 2,600 crore in cash and jewellery. CNBC-TV18 first broke the story on Thursday and the tax department confirmed the details today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

I-T dept digs up Rs 2.6k cr concealed income in raids post Nov 8

The taxman has conducted hundreds of raids since November 8 and has seized concealed income of nearly Rs 2,600 crore in cash and jewellery. CNBC-TV18 first broke the story on Thursday and the tax department confirmed the details today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Timsy Jaipuria (more)

Special Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

The taxman has conducted hundreds of raids since November 8 and has seized concealed income of nearly Rs 2,600 crore in cash and jewellery. CNBC-TV18 first broke the story on Thursday and the tax department confirmed the details today. 

The I-T department has conducted over 600 raids and seizure operations and is now keeping a close watch on cash deposits in loan account, RTGS, and money transfers.

Watch video...

Tags  taxman tax department raids
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
I-T dept digs up Rs 2.6k cr concealed income in raids post Nov 8

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login