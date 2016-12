Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the government is proposing a scheme where owners of commercial vehicles of over 15 years old should be given a chance to scrap their vehicles. The government is preparing a final note to be sent to the committee of secretaries regarding this move.

A part of the scheme envisages original equipment manufacturers giving incentives to owners who are keen to scrap their over 15-year-old vehicles. Once a final policy is thrashed out and introduced, the voluntary scheme will be rolled back.



