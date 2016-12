In wake of rising malnutrition, the government is mulling making fortification mandatory for certain food items.

The government is looking at mandating fortification for three items: edible oil, salt and wheat flour.



As per sources, the first meeting will be on January 4 which will be spearheaded by Ministry of Women and Child Development.



Earlier this week, FSSAI had come out with rules requiring food companies to test their products from a government lab to authenticate their nutrient profile.



These tests can pave the way for introduction of mandatory fortification of some food items.



Three states have already brought in a rule mandating food items to be fortified and have linked them to the midday meal scheme run in schools.



The January 4 meeting will also likely take up whether fortified food, once made mandatory, can be linked to such schemes.



