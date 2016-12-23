Demonetisation: Will businesses willingly incur transfer costs post January 1?

Currently, there is no transaction fee charged on some of the digital payments. But, the exemption is only till the end of this year. Post that, would small businesses and merchants be ready to incur transfer fees, beginning January 1 if these companies do not extend the waiver?
Dec 23, 2016, 10.46 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nithya Balakrishnan (more)

, CNBC-TV18 |

It has been 45 days since the government’s demonetisation move. One of the rationale given by the government behind demonetisation has been to promote digital payments and take India closer to a cashless economy.

CNBC-TV18’s Nithya Balakrishnan brings you the answer for that.

Watch video for more..
Tags  demonetisation government digital
