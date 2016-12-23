Dec 23, 2016, 10.46 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Currently, there is no transaction fee charged on some of the digital payments. But, the exemption is only till the end of this year. Post that, would small businesses and merchants be ready to incur transfer fees, beginning January 1 if these companies do not extend the waiver?
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation: Will businesses willingly incur transfer costs post January 1?
Currently, there is no transaction fee charged on some of the digital payments. But, the exemption is only till the end of this year. Post that, would small businesses and merchants be ready to incur transfer fees, beginning January 1 if these companies do not extend the waiver?
Nithya Balakrishnan (more)
, CNBC-TV18 |