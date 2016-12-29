Dec 29, 2016, 10.39 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The government has prepared an ordinance, whereby a person holding more than 10 notes of demonetised currency after the December 31, may have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000, or a fine upto Rs 50,000 for false declarations made during the grace period.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation: Sources say NRIs, people abroad get grace period to deposit cash
The government has prepared an ordinance, whereby a person holding more than 10 notes of demonetised currency after the December 31, may have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000, or a fine upto Rs 50,000 for false declarations made during the grace period.
Sapna Das (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.