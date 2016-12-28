Demonetisation impact: Wholesale players lose market share to super-mkts, online cos

CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth visited many kirana stores in Mumbai and reports that most of them have lost around 20-30 percent of sales to super-markets and online players.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 28, 2016, 10.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Demonetisation impact: Wholesale players lose market share to super-mkts, online cos

CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth visited many kirana stores in Mumbai and reports that most of them have lost around 20-30 percent of sales to super-markets and online players.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Demonetisation impact: Wholesale players lose market share to super-mkts, online cos

CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth visited many kirana stores in Mumbai and reports that most of them have lost around 20-30 percent of sales to super-markets and online players.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Priya Sheth (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

From wholesale traders to retailers, post demonetisation business has been dull for India's cash dependent economy.

CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth visited many kirana stores in Mumbai and reports that most of them have lost around 20-30 percent of sales to super-markets and online players.

Watch video for more.

Tags  demonetisation wholesale retailers economy
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Demonetisation impact: Wholesale players lose market share to super-mkts, online cos

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login