Dec 28, 2016, 10.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth visited many kirana stores in Mumbai and reports that most of them have lost around 20-30 percent of sales to super-markets and online players.
Demonetisation impact: Wholesale players lose market share to super-mkts, online cos
Priya Sheth (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |
