Dec 28, 2016, 10.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
With only 15 percent of ATMs receiving cash on a daily basis, the term 'cash crunch' has become an understatement. But even as urban india has warmed up to battling demonetisation blues, rural pockets and some suburbs are left high and dry.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation impact: The term cash crunch an understatement in rural pockets
With only 15 percent of ATMs receiving cash on a daily basis, the term 'cash crunch' has become an understatement. But even as urban india has warmed up to battling demonetisation blues, rural pockets and some suburbs are left high and dry.
Jude Sannith (more)
Principal Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |