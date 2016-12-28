Dec 28, 2016, 05.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Dharavi- one of Asia's largest leather markets was hit by the demonetisation drive. Sales were down by 50 to 60 percent and shops were struggling to procure POS machines. 50 days after the note ban, things are better but yet not normal, reports CNBC-TV18.
Demonetisation impact: Small shops in Dharavi still feel the pinch
Kevin Lee (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |