Dec 28, 2016, 05.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Demonetisation impact: Small shops in Dharavi still feel the pinch

Dharavi- one of Asia's largest leather markets was hit by the demonetisation drive. Sales were down by 50 to 60 percent and shops were struggling to procure POS machines. 50 days after the note ban, things are better but yet not normal, reports CNBC-TV18.

Kevin Lee (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

Dharavi- one of Asia's largest leather markets was hit by the demonetisation drive. Sales were down by 50 to 60 percent and shops were struggling to procure POS machines.

50 days after the note ban, things are better but yet not normal, reports CNBC-TV18.

Out of Dharavi's 130 leather shops, the worst hit by far are the smaller shops that sell itmes like belt.

These shops do not have card machines and are used to accepting payments in cash but cannot do so now because of the liquidity crunch.

demonetisation leather note ban cash ban liquidity POS machines belt shops
