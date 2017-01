Government sources today revealed that deposits close to Rs 15 lakh crore is back in the banking system up to December 31, 2016.

As per the Reserve Bank of India data, around Rs 15.4 lakh crore currency was demonetised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced a ban on currency notes denomiated Rs 500 and Rs 1000.



There is no word from the government or the RBI on the deposit numbers. Finance Ministry officials say the process of number crunching will take some time since some of the RBI counters are still open for NRI and foreign deposits.



The last data from the central bank was on December 13, when they announced the banking system had received deposits worth Rs 12.4 lakh crore till December 10.



According to experts, it is a failure on part of the government that the central bank is not revealing the deposit numbers. It is lack of transparency and probably an excuse to push off the question on why the demonetisation exercise was carried out when large amount of money is back in the system.



