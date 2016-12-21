Delhi HC slams Tata, says RBI nod unstated in Docomo exit clause

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Tata group on its arbitration case with Docomo observing it is also a fundamental policy of India to respect arbitration award in cases of breach of any contract.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 21, 2016, 06.53 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Delhi HC slams Tata, says RBI nod unstated in Docomo exit clause

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Tata group on its arbitration case with Docomo observing it is also a fundamental policy of India to respect arbitration award in cases of breach of any contract.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Delhi HC slams Tata, says RBI nod unstated in Docomo exit clause

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Tata group on its arbitration case with Docomo observing it is also a fundamental policy of India to respect arbitration award in cases of breach of any contract.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Tata group on its arbitration case with Docomo observing it is also a fundamental policy of India to respect arbitration award in cases of breach of any contract.

The Tata group had lost an arbitration with Docomo for USD 1.17 billion and it is in regards to this enforcement that Docomo had move the Delhi HC. Tata Sons had told HC it was unable to enforce the award as it is in violation of FEMA regulations.

The HC observed a safety net of an exit clause with assured price attracts foreign investors and should have been provided to Docomo.

It also observed there is no explicit mention of requirement of an RBI approval at the time of issue of shares nor does the contract specify that exit clause for Docomo needed a nod from RBI.

The Tata group could have used various modes of making payment to Docomo like paying a fair market value first and then the balance later, the HC noted.

Watch video for more...

Tags  Tata group Delhi High Court Docomo Tata Sons
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Delhi HC slams Tata, says RBI nod unstated in Docomo exit clause

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login