Delhi HC slams Tata, says RBI nod unstated in Docomo exit clause

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Tata group on its arbitration case with Docomo observing it is also a fundamental policy of India to respect arbitration award in cases of breach of any contract.

The Tata group had lost an arbitration with Docomo for USD 1.17 billion and it is in regards to this enforcement that Docomo had move the Delhi HC. Tata Sons had told HC it was unable to enforce the award as it is in violation of FEMA regulations.

The HC observed a safety net of an exit clause with assured price attracts foreign investors and should have been provided to Docomo.

It also observed there is no explicit mention of requirement of an RBI approval at the time of issue of shares nor does the contract specify that exit clause for Docomo needed a nod from RBI.

The Tata group could have used various modes of making payment to Docomo like paying a fair market value first and then the balance later, the HC noted.



