DEA asks revenue dept to clarify tax norms for foreign funds

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has received representations from fund managers, foreign portfolio investors, private equity, and venture capital managers on the recent list of frequently asked questions issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) which hints at a triple tax incident for their investments in India, sources tell CNBC-TV18.

These investors are currently liable to pay tax in India if their investment in any Indian company constitutes over 50 percent of their total asset size. Triple taxation as per the new rules might mean these funds will have to pay tax in India, their home country, and thirdly any tax haven or treaty country via which this fund is routed.

The DEA has examined the investors query and written to the department of revenue to provide better clarity on the matter. As this significantly hurts investor sentiment, sources say the revenue department is expected to revert on the matter soon.



