Dec 27, 2016, 10.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Coimbatore, with close to 55,000 goldsmiths and over 3,000 jewellery manufacturing companies, had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. A CNBC-Tv18 report brings to light how the city is coping with the note ban.
Coimbatores jewellery industry loses shine due to note ban
Jude Sannith (more)
Principal Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |