Coimbatores jewellery industry loses shine due to note ban

Coimbatore, with close to 55,000 goldsmiths and over 3,000 jewellery manufacturing companies, had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. A CNBC-TV18 report brings to light how the city is coping with the note ban.



Despite the wedding season in Tamil Nadu, crowds in jewelley stores are scarce during the December month. This is a grim reminder that things are not looking good for the market.



Around 80 percent of Coimbatore's jewellery retail transactions are made in cash and the currency shortage has meant significant losses on the retail front.



