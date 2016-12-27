Coimbatores jewellery industry loses shine due to note ban

Coimbatore, with close to 55,000 goldsmiths and over 3,000 jewellery manufacturing companies, had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. A CNBC-Tv18 report brings to light how the city is coping with the note ban.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 27, 2016, 10.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Coimbatore's jewellery industry loses shine due to note ban

Coimbatore, with close to 55,000 goldsmiths and over 3,000 jewellery manufacturing companies, had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. A CNBC-Tv18 report brings to light how the city is coping with the note ban.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Coimbatores jewellery industry loses shine due to note ban

Coimbatore, with close to 55,000 goldsmiths and over 3,000 jewellery manufacturing companies, had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. A CNBC-Tv18 report brings to light how the city is coping with the note ban.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Jude Sannith (more)

Principal Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

Coimbatore, with close to 55,000 goldsmiths and over 3,000 jewellery manufacturing companies, had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. A CNBC-TV18 report brings to light how the city is coping with the note ban.

Despite the wedding season in Tamil Nadu, crowds in jewelley stores are scarce during the December month. This is a grim reminder that things are not looking good for the market.

Around 80 percent of Coimbatore's jewellery retail transactions are made in cash and the currency shortage has meant significant losses on the retail front.

Watch video for more...
Tags  jewellery Coimbatore demonetisation Narendra Modi PM prime minister cash crunch note ban cash chaos ban currency shortage December wedding seasonstores market
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Coimbatores jewellery industry loses shine due to note ban

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login