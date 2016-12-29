Budget merger may not bring cheer for railways: Sources

Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the gross budgetary support for railways could be almost the same as last year.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » CNBC-TV18 Comments

Dec 29, 2016, 08.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget merger may not bring cheer for railways: Sources

Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the gross budgetary support for railways could be almost the same as last year.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Budget merger may not bring cheer for railways: Sources

Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the gross budgetary support for railways could be almost the same as last year.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashpreet Sethi (more)

Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

As the Railway Ministry prepares itself for its first Budget under the finance ministry, its hope for a higher gross budgetary support are likely to be dashed. 

Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the gross budgetary support for railways could be almost the same as last year.

Sources say that the government may not announce any new lines and a decision on hiking rail fares is yet to be taken.

Watch video for more.

Tags  Budget Railway Ministry Railway finance ministry
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Budget merger may not bring cheer for railways: Sources

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.