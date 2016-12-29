Budget merger may not bring cheer for railways: Sources

Dec 29, 2016, 08.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the gross budgetary support for railways could be almost the same as last year.
Ashpreet Sethi (more)
Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |
Sources say that the government may not announce any new lines and a decision on hiking rail fares is yet to be taken.
