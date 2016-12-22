Big Stimulus: Farm loan waiver, money into Jan Dhan a/cs likely?

There is a market buzz that big stimulus is on the cards in the New Year from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal. The stimulus could be in form of farm loan waiver and money in Jan Dhan accounts.

It is likely that the farm loans will be waived off. The last such waiver was announced in February 2008 by the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

However, the waiver led to a massive hit in gross nonperforming assets due to agriculture book of all public sector undertaking banks (PSU banks). Similarly, this time too, the waiver could have a negative impact on PSU banks. Government securities will rise leading to increase in cost of funds.

Currently, in Q1 and Q2 FY17 the agriculture book for PSBs have grown in double digits year on year.

The buzz is also that Rs 10000 will be given to every Jan Dhan account holder. The impact of this stimulus could be positive for consumption, and for collection rate of NBFCs but it could negatively impact the fiscal deficit by Rs 2.5 lakh crore.