Banks working hard to shore up cyber threat management systems

With the demonetisation drive pushing people towards digital transactions, banks are actively working on shoring up their cyber threat management systems. CNBC-TV18 has a ground report.

Some very large banks have recently asked us to do an end-to-end audits and provide them reports which are summarized as a risk report which the top management and people who are not even familiar with technology in general can also understand, says Saket Modi, CEO & Co-Founder of Lucideus.

Basically, they need relative risk scores in terms of where one bank stands versus the others. So, he says, there is a clear push towards increasing awareness when it comes to risk management.

The emerging view is that the extra cost is worth it.

A research report by Ponemon Institute, commissioned by IBM, says Indian companies have lost an average of Rs 9.73 crore in 2016 to cyber threats, against Rs 8.85 crore in 2015.

Sandeep Sinha Roy, Business Executive - Security & Services at IBM India says, because of digitization all institutions need to keep their systems secure. And there are all types of threats; internal, external and even threats from outside the country.

Most industry watchers believe Indian banks have a lot of catching up to do, to offer security protocols, systems and practices that are on par with their global peers. But, they say this upgradation will not be very effective, unless it gets support in the form of a tech-literate law enforcement and judicial department.



