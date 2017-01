Banks are seeking deep restructuring for large NPA cases outside of S4A and an upgradation of the portion of debt and the lower provisioning requirement.

After tepid response from S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets), banks have started working on a new proposal to restructure bad loans, people privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.



Banks feel the application of S4A is difficult due to stringent criteria and they have proposed keeping less than 50 percent debt as sustainable or restructuring.



The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has held few meetings with banks already for the new proposal. Banks may submit new deep restructuring proposal to RBI once finalised. The RBI had earlier rejected changes asked for by the banks. So, it may not be willing to accept this proposal as well.



