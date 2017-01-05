Signs of trend day

Jan 05, 2017, 08.24 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anuj Singhal (more)

Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |

If the market has to breakout it has to break out today. The bulls won't get a better chance than a breakout today. The data is positive; the emerging markets have seen a rally. There is a clear sign of risk on, commodities have rallied, dollar has declined, the UP election - the first pre polls surveys are indicating a victory for the BJP.

All of that if the market cannot break out today, this market is not breaking out, so today is a good chance of a trend day. Also, it is the weekly options expiry on the Bank Nifty, so my sense is today morning you could consider buying the Bank Nifty weekly today’s expiry Call options.
Tags  Anuj Singhal video blog market Sensex Nifty
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.