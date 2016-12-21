Nifty may test November low

The market momentum seems to be on the way down. The Bank Nifty led the losses yesterday under-performing with a cut of close to about 1 percent odd. When you get leadership on the way down, especially from the likes of banks it does not spell good news.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » CNBC-TV18 Analyst - Markets

Dec 21, 2016, 09.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may test November low

The market momentum seems to be on the way down. The Bank Nifty led the losses yesterday under-performing with a cut of close to about 1 percent odd. When you get leadership on the way down, especially from the likes of banks it does not spell good news.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty may test November low

The market momentum seems to be on the way down. The Bank Nifty led the losses yesterday under-performing with a cut of close to about 1 percent odd. When you get leadership on the way down, especially from the likes of banks it does not spell good news.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Reema Tendulkar (more)

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

The market momentum seems to be on the way down. We have closed in the red for the last five sessions, the Nifty ended below that 8,100 mark and now the problem is you are getting the Bank Nifty which is showing signs of a further decline.

So, the Bank Nifty led the losses yesterday under-performing with a cut of close to about 1 percent odd. When you get leadership on the way down, especially from the likes of banks it does not spell good news.
Tags  Reema Tendulkar market Nifty video blog
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty may test November low

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login