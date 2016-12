Nifty may test November low

The market momentum seems to be on the way down. We have closed in the red for the last five sessions, the Nifty ended below that 8,100 mark and now the problem is you are getting the Bank Nifty which is showing signs of a further decline.So, the Bank Nifty led the losses yesterday under-performing with a cut of close to about 1 percent odd. When you get leadership on the way down, especially from the likes of banks it does not spell good news.