Dec 21, 2016, 09.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The market momentum seems to be on the way down. The Bank Nifty led the losses yesterday under-performing with a cut of close to about 1 percent odd. When you get leadership on the way down, especially from the likes of banks it does not spell good news.
Nifty may test November low
Reema Tendulkar (more)
Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |